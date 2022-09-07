Walter Hollmann CENTER RUTLAND — Walter Windsor Hollmann, 89, of Center Rutland, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Proctor on May 17, 1933, the son of Rudolph and Erna (Putz) Hollman. After High School, he entered Army and then the Air Force, retiring after 20 years. He was a pioneer in the computer industry, working as a programmer and operator. He enjoyed baseball, especially his favorite team the New York Yankees, and keeping up with the ever-evolving computer industry. Mr. Hollmann is survived by his children Dennis Hollmann of Center Rutland and his daughter Cindy Moyer of West Rutland, 5 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland, Vt. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
