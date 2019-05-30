Walter J. Lynch Jr. RUTLAND — Walter J. Lynch Jr., 24, of Rutland, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, NH. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, Nov. 4, 1994, the son of Walter J. Lynch Sr. Walter was a graduate of Kingston, NY, High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his parents Walter and Christina (Resch) Lynch Sr.; two sisters Joanna Porter and Alexandra Resch; a brother, Kenneth Lynch; his paternal grandmother, Mary Lewis, and maternal grandmother, Debby Veach; half-brothers Michael Cordoza and Matthew Zidel; and a nephew, Rory Porter; aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves his best friend, Stephen Skaling; his girlfriend, Sarilyn Voight; and son, Shane. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
