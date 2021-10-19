Walter “Joe” Pyenta POULTNEY — Walter Joseph “Joe” Pyenta, 81, formerly of Fair Haven, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 4, 1940, in West Rutland, the son of Walter and Josephine (Dydo) Pyenta. He was employed by Vermont Structural Slate for over 40 years until retirement. Mr. Pyenta was a member of the Fair Haven Eagles Club. He enjoyed listening to polka and playing the spoons. Survivors include three sons, Paul Pyenta, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, James Pyenta, of Castleton, Steven Pyenta, of Fair Haven; a brother, Frank Pyenta, of Hampton, New York; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, in 2018; two sisters, Florence Buskey in 2009 and Josephine Quinn in 1997; and a stepson, David Schabel, in 2014. There is no public service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
