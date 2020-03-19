Walter P. Gallup, Jr. RUTLAND — Walter P. Gallup Jr., a resident of Gables Place, passed away March 17, 2020, following a brief illness, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. Walter was born in Woodstock, Vermont, on May 6, 1922, the son of the late Ruth (Robinson) and Walter P. Gallup Sr. He graduated from Woodstock High School as class co-valedictorian in 1941, attended the School of Fine Arts at Tufts University, attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, and graduated from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont, in 1951. In the summer of 1946, he was a “seagoing cowboy,” taking horses and other livestock to war-stricken countries in Eastern Europe. From the 1950s until about 1972, he lived and worked in Maryland. He retired about 1977 and spent some time traveling the country in an RV, eventually settling in South Texas where he lived until 2004. In 2004, he moved back to Vermont to be closer to family. He lived at the Maples in Rutland before moving to the Meadows in 2018. Walter enjoyed hiking, gardening and loved his dogs. Walter is survived by his sister, Roma Gallup Pulling of Rutland Town, Vermont; his niece, Cynthia Roberts and husband Randy of Rutland Town; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald W. Gallup, who passed away in 1977; and his nephew, Stephen Pulling. Memorial services for Walter will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the family lot in Prosper Cemetery in Woodstock in the spring. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Walter’s memory may be made to your local Humane Society. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Shea Family Funeral Homes, 213 West Main St., Bennington, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.