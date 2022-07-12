Walter P. Gilman III RUTLAND - Walter P. Gilman III, 63, died July 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on Nov. 11, 1958, son of Walter and Helen (Chamberland) Gilman. Walt was a 1976 graduate of Rutland High School. He worked at Blake Equipment Co. where he would spend countless hours in the car, driving through Vermont roads with his right hand man and favorite dog “Duke” by his side. In more recent years Walt worked as a salesman at Kinney Motors. Wally was a devoted father to his two sons and always put them first. Most of their lives he spent traveling with them to hockey games all around the Northeast. He also enjoyed spending summer nights around his pool with his boys as they grew up. Walt would plan trips with Nate and Bud to Old Orchard Beach every summer. Wally could not have been more proud of the boys he raised. He always looked forward to family gatherings and spending time with his siblings and nephews. Besides his loving parents Walter was predeceased by his infant brother Richard Gilman. Walter is survived by two sons, Walter P. “Bud” Gilman IV, and Nathan Gilman both of Rutland; two brothers, Michael Gilman of San Francisco, and Mark Gilman of Rutland; a sister, Alicia Munukka (Randall Munukka) of Rutland; and two nephews, Ethan and Connor Munukka. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, July 18, 2022 in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society. 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
