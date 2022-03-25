Walter Q. Neglia, M.D. NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Walter Q. Neglia, 92, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1929, in New York City, the son of Elvira and Francesco. After prep school, he graduated in 1951 from Fordham University then attended the University of Bologna School of Medicine in Italy for six years, later doing pathology residency at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Neglia worked at New Rochelle Hospital as a resident pathologist and laboratory director. He enjoyed music, world travel, fine food, red wine, fast Italian sports cars, and was an avid reader. Survivors include his wife, Elisa, his children, John Ciocchi, M.D., Lisa Snook-Mohan; five grandchildren, a great-grandchild; his sister, Mary McDonnell, and two nephews. He was predeceased by a nephew. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, followed by burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Leeds, Massachusetts, and then a reception.
