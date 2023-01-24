Walter S. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — Walter S. Kulig, 90, died January 14, 2023, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. He slipped away peacefully with his faithful, trusty cat sleeping at his feet. He was born in West Rutland, November 14, 1932, the son of John and Agnes (Tomczyk) Kulig. Walter was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, friend, and a faithful Catholic. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. He was passionate about his faith, his family, trains, and his cat. Walter had a long career as a railroad dispatcher. When he retired from Vermont Railway, he went on to work another two decades delivering auto parts for his nephews’ Jack and Bob Kulig, at A & J Auto Parts. Walter also served in the US Army during the Korean War. Surviving are his son, Walter (Teri) Kulig of Eagle, ID; daughter, Phyllis (Arne) Harkonen of Burlington, VT, dearly loved former wife, Helen (Kulig) Grady of Rutland; Four grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Dustin, and Reece; Seven great grandchildren, Logan, Maelyn, William, Gianna, Paityn, John, and MaKenna; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Helen Rosmus; Five brothers, John Kulig, Stanley Kulig, Frank Kulig, Leo Kulig, and Joseph Kulig. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Church at 11AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Burial to be held at a later date in the St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Reception to follow the funeral Mass at American Legion hall – all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church or the ASPCA. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
