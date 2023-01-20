Walter S. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — Walter S. Kulig, 90, died Jan. 14, 2023, in Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 12:43 am
