Walter T. Malmgren RUTLAND — Walter T. Malmgren, 75, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, surrounded by family, at Rutland Region Medical Center. He was born in Rutland on Feb. 8, 1944, son of Walter and Ellen (Undeen) Malmgren. He attended Rutland High School where he excelled at basketball and then earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vermont Technical College. Walt married Valerie Morse in April 1966 and worked as an engineer at Howe Scale Co. in Rutland. He later became the plant manager at Qualitad Sales Corp. and eventually designed, developed and operated a frozen yogurt and nine candy stores with his family in three states. He was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Rutland Masonic Lodge 79 and Cairo Temple Shrine. Walt was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marlene Parker (Ned). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Valerie; daughter, Melissa Malmgren, of Rutland; son, Matt Malmgren (Ingrid), of Jericho; five fantastic grandchildren Ryan, Brittany, Linden, Natalie and Anders Malmgren, whom he loved dearly; sister-in-law, Stephanie Hubbard (Tom); two nieces, one nephew; close family friend, Joe; his beloved dogs; and a multitude of now-hungry squirrels, birds and rabbits he fed in his yard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.