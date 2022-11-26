Walter W. Martinez RUTLAND — Walter William “Bill” Martinez, 88 of 24 Haywood Avenue, Rutland, Vt died peacefully on November 11, 2022 at River Ridge Assisted Living in Avon, CT. He was born on June 17, 1934 in Kent, New York, son of Albert and Madeline Martinez and raised in Carmel, New York where he graduated from Carmel High School in 1952. He enlisted in the US Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He attended Missouri School of Mines in 1957 and Penn State University in 1958, graduating with a Masters Degree in Sanitary/Environmental Engineering. His graduate and undergraduate work centered on water quality issues of the day, phosphates and nitrates in surface water. Bill married Jane Ghaner in 1962 and they lived in Lebanon, PA where he worked for the City Water and Sewer Dept. In 1963, he moved on to the USPHS EPA for 2 years working with the Lake Erie Field Station where water quality was the significant issue. Believing in the importance of water quality for future drinking water supplies he thought working at the State level would have more impact. This belief brought him to VT Water Resources Department in 1965 and for the next 30 years his professional career was devoted to clean waters and environmental conservation. He earned his Professional Engineer license in 1965. After 3 years with the State he went to Central Vermont Public Service and assisted with the start up of Vermont Yankee. He was Director of Environmental Services and worked with CV until retirement in 1994. During this time he was appointed to the State Environmental Board in 1991 and served until 2000. He then began volunteering at American Legion Post 31 in various positions and committees as needed. He represented Post 31 at the naturalization meetings to honor his father who immigrated from Spain in 1915. After a few years of retirement, he re-entered the work force, this time working with Castleton as a Zoning Administrator from 2004– 2010. Bill’s philosophy was duty, honor, country, which can be seen in the number of community service and state related committees and boards on which he served. He had a blend of all at all levels ranging from Grace Congregational UCC in Rutland, to planning commission in Rutland Town, Vermont Society of Engineers, Vermont Water Quality Committee and Vermont Electrical Environmental Planning Committee, to name a few. Survivors include his daughter, Dolores “Dori” Martinez; brother, Albert W. Martinez II and his wife Dorothy; son-in-law, William Caplan; granddaughter, Bethany Ciliberto and husband, James and their two children, Benjamin Caplan and wife, Ellie and Jordan Martinez and his daughter Nisa Martinez; and Marie Pomainville of Avon, CT his loving companion of 15 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Jane in 2002; daughter, Cindy Caplan in 2017; son, Dennis in 2022; sisters, Betty in 2018 and Madeline Aragones and her husband, Dr. John Aragones in April 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday December 1, 2022 at 11 am in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ with the Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, officiating. Following the service a reception will be held at The American Legion Post 31 from 12 – 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701. A private burial will be at a later date in the VT Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
