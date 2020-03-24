Walter W. Wilk Jr. CENTER RUTLAND —Walter W. Wilk Jr., 58, of Center Rutland passed away Saturday March 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Walter and Arlene (Ware) Wilk. Walt attended Rutland Town Elementary School, Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Champlain College. From 1985 to 2020 he was employed at CVPS/Green Mountain Power and performed many different functions there. Walt enjoyed playing softball, cross-country skiing, cycling and cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Walt was a mentor and role model for many, a kind, generous and respectful man. This was especially true for his nieces and nephews. Walt could be found out and about in downtown Rutland, where he seemed to be known and loved by nearly everyone. Walt is survived by his two sisters, Sandra Fleming and partner John Cummings and Susan Hommel and husband Steve; nephews Josh Notte and fiancée Becky and John Fleming, a niece Sara Fleming and fiancé Brett, and great nephews Tyler and Owen and a great niece Riley. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Relay for Life, 55 Day Lane Williston, VT 05495, one that Walt never missed or to a charity of ones choice. Funeral services will be held at a later date in St. Peters Church with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.