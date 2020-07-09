Walter W. Wilk Jr. rites CENTER RUTLAND — The funeral service for Walter W. Wilk Jr., 58, who died March 21, 2020, was held June 26 at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle. Organist was Stewart James. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Bearers were Josh Notte, John Fleming, Tyler Beayon, Peter Kulig, Steve Wilk and Paul Gallo. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.