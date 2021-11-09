Wanda (Bailey) Calderon CHICOPEE, Mass. — Wanda Lee (Bailey) Calderon, 75, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke. Born in 1946 in Montpelier, Vermont, to Gerald and Helen F. (Barnes) Bailey, she was a graduate of Montpelier High School. Wanda lived in Chicopee for over 50 years. She was employed as an electronic inspector for Governors of America in Agawam for over 20 years. She enjoyed fishing and camping all over the United States with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Miguel Calderon, of Chicopee; her son, Michael Calderon and his wife, Melissa, of Chicopee; brother, Jerry; and by her grandsons, Emanuel Calderon and Benjamin Destromp, both of Chicopee. She was predeceased by her sisters, Carol and Wendy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brunelle Funeral Home, 811 Chicopee St., Chicopee. Wanda’s funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Sainte Rose De Lima Cemetery in Chicopee. www.brunellefuneralhome.com
