Warren A. McCullough PROCTOR — Warren Arthur McCullough, 88, died June 17, 2020, in Glens Falls, New York. He was born in Proctor, Aug. 27, 1931, son of Homer Warren, was public works director for the Town of Proctor, and retired in 1997. Surviving are his wife, Anita (Leliukas) McCullough of Proctor; four daughters, Deborah McCullough of Brandon, Judith Ann Hallett of Land O' Lakes, Florida, Darlene “Susan” Kirwan of North Carolina, Doreen McCullough of Proctor; five grandchildren, Sarah Rose Gecha, Kevin Gecha, Sydney Rose Solomon, Sarah Solomon, Samuel Solomon. A memorial service will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12 noon. A private graveside service will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.