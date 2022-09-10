Warren Allen WALLINGFORD — Warren Allen, 83, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Danby on October 17, 1938, the son of Howard and Josie (Rowe) Allen. He graduated from Wallingford High School in 1959. Warren was employed at General Electric until his retirement. He was a member of the Wallingford Fire Department for over 40 years and most of those years served as chief. He is survived by his children Brian (Stacey) of South Wallingford, Paul (Christine) of Center Rutland, David (Melissa) of Wallingford, George (Megan) of Wallingford and Jeff of Florida, his sister Jane Colvin of Benson, special “son” Viktor Grey, 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Debbie and brothers Ralph and Richard “Dick” Allen. Friends may call at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home from 4 to 6 PM on Tuesday, September 13. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM of Wednesday, September 14, in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Fire Department.
