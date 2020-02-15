Warren C. Tilton RUTLAND — Warren C. Tilton, 88, died Feb. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Everett, Massachusetts, the son of Margaret (White) and Warren C. Tilton Sr. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Mr. Tilton was an engineer for Xerox Corp. in Webster, New York, Harris Graphics in Dover, New Hampshire, and Howe Scale Co. in Rutland. He was a member of The Church at Rutland. He was an N Scale Train enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Tilton of Rutland; two daughters, Susan Johnson of Rutland and Karen Williams of Fort Collins, Colorado. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church at Rutland, followed by a reception. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Rutland, 67 Dorr Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
