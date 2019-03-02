Warren E. Davis Sr. BENSON — Warren E. Davis Sr., 92, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Chittenden, the son of Edward and Armenia Davis. He was employed as a rock driller and blaster, retiring from Maine Drilling & Blasting Inc. Mr. Davis enjoyed rifle sports, target shooting, WWE wrestling and country & western music. Survivors include are his son, Wayne Davis, of Benson; his brother, Albert Davis, of West Rutland; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Davis; his children Patricia Ann, Warren Jr. and Elizabeth; and his siblings Hilda, Robert and William. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
