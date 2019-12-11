Warren James Perkins CENTER HARBOR, N.H. — Warren James Perkins, of Center Harbor, passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Laconia, to Paul and Edna (Wood) Perkins. He attended the Center Harbor Town House School up to Grade 8 and then graduated from Meredith High School in 1942. He joined the Navy, serving from 1943 to 1946. After the service, he attended the University of Vermont on the GI bill, graduating in 1950. He met his future bride, Blanche Parker, at UVM and they were married June 26, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Warren began his insurance career with Farm Bureau in 1950 in St. Albans, Vermont. Farm Bureau later became Nationwide Insurance. Warren worked his way to management for 15 years and returned to agency work in Rutland, Vermont, and represented Nationwide where he worked for 41 years. He retired to the family farm in 1992 where you would often find him on his John Deere tractor maintaining his fields. He loved looking out his living room window to the beautiful view of Lake Waukewan. He and Blanche continued his father’s work of camp rentals on the Peninsula of Paradise where many campers would return year after year. He served as a deacon at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland and later served on many committees at the Center Harbor Congregational Church and was a long-standing choir member at both churches. Warren cherished his Bible and his many talks with his family and friends about his faith. For many years, Warren was a member of the Lions Club in Rutland. During his retirement years in Center Harbor, he was very active with the Town of Center Harbor Centennial Committee and was instrumental in the building of the bandstand on the green. Warren is survived by his wife, Blanche; son David (wife Lauri), of Flemington, NJ; daughter Jeanne Sammon, of Hanover; and son William (wife Mary), of Proctor, VT. He is also survived by grandchildren Joshua (wife Cheryl), Jenna Lyn, Brian (wife Vicky) and Justin (fiancée Carly); four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Charbonneau, of Nashua. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Clyde; and a sister, Frances. A worship service will be held at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. Burial will be in Meredith Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, 186 Waukewan Road, Meredith, NH 03253. The family expresses their profound gratitude to the VNA for all their compassion and care and a special thanks to Dr. Caroline Crosby. Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
