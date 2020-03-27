Warren P. Bellrose CASTLETON — Warren Pierce Bellrose, 83, died Tuesday March 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center He was born on May 15, 1936, in Shaftsbury the son of John J. and Edith Mae (Pierce) Bellrose. Mr. Bellrose graduated from the Bennington High School in 1955. He married Audrey Jean Brown on Oct. 20, 1956, at the United Methodist Church of Rutland. Mr. Bellrose was a member of the United Methodist Church of Fair Haven and enjoyed taking cruises and vacationing in Maine. He was a longtime former member of the Rutland Family Campers Club, Apple Jacks and Jills Square Dancing Club. Mr. Bellrose was employed by the Grand Union Supermarket for 44 years, retiring as the produce manager in 1998. Survivors include his wife, Audrey Jean Brown, of Castleton; two daughters, Tamara “Tammy” Heibler and her husband George “Pete,” of Fair Haven; and Kimberly Hamel and her husband Dennis; of Milton; a grandson Brian Hamel, of Queens, New York. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert N. Bellrose. Funeral service will be private, and burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Concerned, 73 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
