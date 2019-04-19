Warren S. Keough Sr. NORTH CLARENDON — Warren S. Keough Sr., 67, of North Clarendon, passed away on April 15, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Stoneham, MA, on April 17, 1951, the son of Warren Vincent Keough and Doris Loretta (Scott) Keough. Mr. Keough was raised in Massachusetts. He was employed as an auto mechanic at area shops. He is survived by his sons Warren Keough Jr. (Ashley Dunbar), James Keough (Amy), and daughter, Cheryl Sosa (Miguel); his sister, Loretta Owens, of Randolph, MA; nieces Christine Donovan, Tammy Benson, Donna and Regina Nitolsky, Jennifer Boylan and Veronica Spear; nephews Donald Owens and Steven Nitolsky. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lilian, Alexis, Ethan, Jacob and Tyler Keough, and Emma Sosa. He is survived by his best friend of many years, Brian Coleman. He was predeceased by a son, Scottie Keough; and a sister, Sandra May Nitolsky. A funeral service will be held in the summer at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
