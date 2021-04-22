Warren “Tom” Blair CLARENDON — Warren “Tom” Blair, 73, of Clarendon died Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Warren and Mary (Scofield) Blair. After high school, he joined the Navy and served with the Seabees during the Vietnam War. Mr. Blair had been employed as a propane service tech for several local fuel companies. He enjoyed umpiring softball, watching his grandchildren play sports and delivering Meals on Wheels. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Tricarico, her husband, Daniel, of Rutland Town, and their children, DJ and Matthew, of Rutland Town; his son, Michael Blair of Clarendon; sister, Mary Hammond and her husband, Dave, of Kennewick, Washington, and brother, Peter Blair of Rutland; his former spouse, Judy Blair of Rutland; nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
