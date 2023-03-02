Wayne A. Martel ORWELL — Wayne Alan Martel, age 75, passed peacefully, in the presence of his family on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury. Wayne was born in Middlebury on February 12,1948. He was the son of Edward and Marjorie (Kimberley) Martel. He grew up in Orwell where he received his early education, and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. He furthered his education at Wentworth Institute in Boston, MA and Keene State in Keene, NH. He earned his teaching degree and later his Masters in Education at UVM. During his more than 30 years of teaching Industrial Arts at Otter Valley Union High School, Wayne prided himself in being the teacher who respected his students and colleagues, and in return, he received their respect. In his spare time Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting and Maple Sugaring with family and friends. He was a member of Independence Masonic Lodge in Orwell, the Congregational Church of Orwell, and the Orwell Fire Dept. He was a Boy Scout Leader, and served as a Town Lister. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Martel of Orwell, whom he married in Brandon on October 14, 1972 one daughter, Megan; three brothers: Glenn, Gordon (Pam), Neil (Nancy), and one uncle, George. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Marge Martel, and his loving grandparents, Warren and Gertrude Kimberley. Graveside Masonic Services at Mountain View Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life with family and friends will take place later this spring. It is with profound gratitude that Shelley and Megan wish to thank the wonderful staff at Helen Porter who cared for Wayne as if he was their own family! Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Wayne’s memory to Orwell First Response, PO Box. 124, Orwell, VT. 05760, or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miler & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
