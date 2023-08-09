Wayne Anthony Bruce IRA — Wayne Anthony Bruce, 75 of Ira, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in Tinmouth. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on August 26, 1947 the son of Merrill Anthony and Ellen Mae (Petty) Bruce. He grew up on the southside of Fair Haven. In his youth, he was an altar boy at Our Lady of Seven Dolors and attended St. Mary’s parochial school and later Fair Haven High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran, enlisting in the U.S Navy in 1967. He was a truck driver for the majority of his working career and drove for many local trucking companies in both Rutland and Addison Counties. He was a member of both the Orwell Volunteer Fire Department and Orwell First Response for the majority of the 1970s and 80s and he also served for many years as a Deputy Game Warden for the State of Vermont. A talented jack-of-all trades, he also spent many years working for the Korda family at Historic Brookside Farms in Orwell as a caretaker, farm manager, groundskeeper, and all-around handyman. He was also a gifted artist who created original hand painted signs for many local businesses and did hand lettering, pinstriping, and airbrushing of vehicles out of his garage for many years. In his retirement years he ran an auto detailing business at his home in Ira. Wayne enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including hunting, country music, and anything involving motor sports and classic cars and trucks. He particularly enjoyed stock car racing and faithfully attended local races throughout his lifetime at both the former Fairmont Speedway and his beloved Devil’s Bowl Speedway where you would find him in his reserved spot in the grandstands every weekend. Wayne had a jovial personality and a great sense of humor. He was a people person who was always quick with a smile and ready to tell or listen to a good story, whether it was an interaction with an old friend or a new acquaintance. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Bruce (Burnham) of Ira and her two sons William Perry and his wife Erin and their two children, Gabriel and Hannah, of Albany, NY and Luke Perry and his wife Leah of Rochester, NY; his first wife Margaret Westbay (Desjadon) of Hubbardton and their daughter Sofia Maguire (Bruce) of Rutland and son Michael Bruce and his wife Dawn of Orwell; a sister, Theresa Longtin (Bruce) of Castleton; two grandchildren, Jefferey Bruce and his wife Carolyn of Rutland and Kristian Bruce of Orwell; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Violet Bruce, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Michael, and a sister, Sylvia. Arrangements are being handled by the Durfee Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at a celebration of Wayne’s life to be held at Crippen-Fellows American Legion, Post 50 in Castleton, Vermont on Sunday, August 20th from 3-6 pm. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
