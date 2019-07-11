Wayne D. Bent PITTSFORD — Wayne David Bent, age 72, died June 27, 2019, at his home in Pittsford. Mr. Bent was born in Middlebury on February 27, 1947. He was the son of Erwin and Shirley (Landon) Bent. He grew up in Sherburne, now know as Killington, where he received his early education. He graduated from Woodstock Union High School, class of 1965. He afterwards joined the United States Navy and served for over 3 years. Following his honorable discharge he returned and worked for Overhead Door in Rutland as an installer. He later served as a salesman. He retired in 2011 following 42 years of service to the company. He was a member of Brandon American Legion and the Rutland Loyal Order of The Moose. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at his Goshen camp. Surviving are two sons, David Bent of Pittsford and Timothy Bent of Jackman, Maine; five sisters, Sandra Shaffer of Reding, Massachusetts, Janet Parkhurst of Virginia, Joyce Sanderson of Rutland, Mona Hickory of Killington and Barbara Oldenburg of Bridgewater; three granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. Respecting his wishes there will be no public funeral service. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to; Disabled American Veterans, 215 North Main St., White River Jct. VT 05009. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
