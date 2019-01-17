Wayne Farrar PROCTORSVILLE — Wayne Farrar, 94, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the Gill Home in Ludlow. He was born Feb. 22, 1924, in Ludlow, to Lloyd and Ida (Merriam) Farrar. He served in the Army during WWII, then bought a farm in Proctorsville and spent most of his life farming with Kenneth Davis. At one point, Wayne and Kenneth built a new barn and held barn dances to benefit the startup of the Black River Health Center in Cavendish. He was also an avid hunter with Steve and Dianne Tyrrell and he enjoyed many a meal at their farm and always told what a great meal Dianne put on the table. The Tyrrells always looked after Wayne and saw to it that he had what he needed. Dick Brunelle would stop and check on him also. Wayne was predeceased by four brothers Everett, Samuel, Richard and Arthur; sisters Helena (Susie) Bixby, Wanetta (Wee) Brunelle and Marion (Mamie) Brunelle; and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Burial will be at a later date in Ludlow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.