Wayne L. King, II RUTLAND — Wayne L. King, II, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home in Rutland, Vermont. He was fifty-three. Wayne was born in Bennington, Vermont on April 22, 1969, to Wayne L. King, I and Mary Jo Fusco-King. Wayne graduated from West Rutland High School in 1988. After graduation Wayne spent his career working as laborer for many local companies. Wayne was a member of the Poultney Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting with the boys at camp, sharing a drink with friends at The Tavern in West Rutland, spending time with family and his friends that he chose as family. Wayne is predeceased by his parents, Wayne L. King, I and Mary Jo Fusco-King, his sister, Katherine L. (King) Beams and great-nephew, Aiden D. Holdren. Wayne is survived by his sisters Kathleen M. Waite, her husband Randy of Cambridge, New York; Karen T. King-Garvey, her husband Glen of Rutland, Vermont. Although Wayne did not have children of his own, his nieces and nephews filled his heart; Jason Waite; his wife Angela and their children Chloe and Brody; Jacqueline (Waite) Donisthorpe her husband Derek and their children Breona and Cody; Stephen Beams and his wife Marijke and their children Katherine and Artie, Jennifer (Trombley) Holdren, her son Alexander “Moose”; Robynn (Beams) Conley, her husband, Bobby and his very dear nephew and Godson, Daniel A. Fusco and his fiancé, Christina. Wayne also had very special cousins on both the Fusco and King sides; Gina Vitagliano, Chrissy Elliott, Darlene Merrill, and Doreen Stoodley. Although Wayne had too many friends to count, the family would like to send many thanks to those who have been supportive during this time. As Wayne will always consider his home West Rutland, his wake will be held on September 17, 2022, at the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland from 1 PM until 4 PM. Immediately following, there will be reception held at the American Legion also in West Rutland until 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT (300 Cornerstone Drive in Williston) or the Green Mountain Foster Grandparent Program (6 Court Street in Rutland) in memory of his mother, Mary Jo Fusco-King and himself.
