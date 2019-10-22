Wayne R. Ingalls rites CLARENDON — The graveside service for Wayne Richard Ingalls, 60, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Clarendon, who died Sept. 14, 2019, was held Saturday, Oct. 19, in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Pastor Glenn Davis officiated and also played the guitar accompanied by his wife, Laura Davis. Several friends and family members shared memories. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. A reception followed at Clarendon Brick Church hall. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
