Wayne Richard Ingalls LARGO, FL — Wayne Richard Ingalls, 60, of Largo, FL and formerly of Clarendon, died September 14, 2019 from cancer. He was born in Rutland, the son of Kenneth and Shirley Ingalls. He graduated from Mill River High School in 1977 and moved to Florida in 1978. Mr. Ingalls enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1981 until 1985. He was employed as a carpenter journeyman for the Pinellas County School Board. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Colleen (McKenna) of Florida, daughter Shannon Marshall, son Christopher Ingalls; four sisters, Dianne Ingalls of Clarendon, Wendy Mitchell of Greer, SC, Cathy Bleakley of Chateauguay, NY and Lori Ingalls of Clarendon; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother on January 6, 1998, father on October 25, 2010, a sister Patricia Pratt on January 24, 2013 and a brother Kenneth E. Ingalls on October 25, 2012. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
