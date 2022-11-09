Wayne T. Higgins NORTH CHITTENDEN — Wayne Thomas Higgins told his last joke on November 3 and as you may have guessed, that final joke is not fit for print here. He was a month shy of 77 which just exceeds the average life expectancy for men these days. Turns out he was wrong about the "only the good die young" theory although succeeded in being above average! Given the gift of life in Hartford Connecticut 12/10/1945 by James and Ethel Higgins; he was born a fighter with his cup eternally half full (of beer, usually). Wayne graduated in 1964 from Henry James High School in Simsbury Connecticut and subsequently completed a few years of college. Forever an entrepreneur, his strong work ethic took him down many different career paths as he was never afraid of hard work. He briefly worked in the corporate world as an OG computer programmer, tried his hand as a bartender, managed several different restaurants, taught skiing, developed mad skills in several of the trades, and then launched his own successful company Synthetic Stucco, Inc. Left with decades of colorful memories, Wayne is survived by his devoted and cherished wife Beatrice Halliday Higgins, four children, three step sons, five grandchildren, and his sister Gail Higgins and her husband Walter Hastings of Connecticut. Sadly, he was recently predeceased by one son. He will also be missed by his many cherished friends. Never ever a quitter; Wayne was married three times and found his true love and companion that third and final time. He and Bea loved to laugh and created many great memories traveling to warm destinations around the world. As he grew ill, Bea was tirelessly by his side serving as warden and nurse and never ever stepping on his vital supply of oxygen. Wayne took fashion cues from no one and wore anything that was warm, clean, and most of all, comfortable! Color blindness made each outfit even more interesting as he truly was not interested in impressing anyone with his fashion prowess! All who know him are keenly aware of his lifelong love of laughter, ice cream, candy, nature and animals. Two of his best dachshund buddies, Putz and Codybear, have undoubtedly greeted him in heaven and resumed their spot on Wayne’s lap. Always able to fix anything, he was a "do-it-yourselfer" ... after all, he could do it better than anyone he hired. Wayne loved riding motorcycles, music, skiing, hunting, boating, and was often found tinkering with his man toys in the garage. Special heartfelt appreciation and gratitude goes out to the very dedicated and kind doctors, nurses, and all support staff at RRMC! A jokester and prankster from the beginning until the end Wayne was always making us laugh. In his memory please make someone laugh today or play a harmless prank on an unsuspecting friend! If you want to spend some of your hard earned money to honor his memory, the family invites you make a donation to the American Lung Association. XOXO
