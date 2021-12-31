Wendeline D. Danylieko RUTLAND — Wendeline D. Danylieko, 21, of Rutland, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, unexpectedly at her home. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 7, 2000, the daughter of Wilfred Danylieko III and Sherrie Danylieko. In Rutland, Vermont, Wendeline attended local schools and worked as a unit assistant at the Meadows. While in Queensbury, New York, she temporarily worked at the Great Escape. She was a very bright and happy person who enjoyed listening to her music and working hard to help everybody in and out of work. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her best friend and daughter, Faith. Wendeline was predeceased by her mother, Sherrie Danylieko. Wendeline leaves behind her daughter, Faith Elizabeth Danylieko; her father, Wilfred Danylieko, stepmother, Sabryna Bisson-Danylieko; her sisters, Gina Danylieko and Latasha Ridley; her brother, Daniel Ridley; her grandfather, Wilfred Danylieko Jr., and grandmother, Susan Danylieko; a step-grandmother, Shelley Bisson; and numerous other friends and family. Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton has helped so much with all of her arrangements. A celebration of life will be held privately for the family and close friends on Jan. 2, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.