Wendell Charles Cook SPRINGFIELD — Wendell Charles Cook, 94, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Springfield. He was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Randolph, the son of Dana and Dorothy (Farr) Cook. He graduated in 1944 from Brattleboro High School. Mr. Cook enlisted in March 1944 in the Army Air Corps 27th Bombardment Squadron and served through March 1946. He married Fern Gragen Dec. 20, 1948, in Rutland. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1951 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Mr. Cook worked for 30 years with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. in Springfield as an electronic designer. He served as a Springfield town selectman. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Survivors include sons Thomas Cook of Cohasset, Massachusetts, Dana Cook of Mount Holly, David Cook of Reading, Wendell Cook II of North Springfield, and Andy Cook of Langdon, New Hampshire; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Cook was predeceased by his wife Oct. 6, 2018; and a daughter, Jane Kelso. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.