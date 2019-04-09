Wendell H. "Stub" Smith Jr. NORTH CHITTENDEN — Wendell H. “Stub” Smith Jr., 67, died April 3, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of cancer. He was born Sept. 16, 1951, in Proctor, the son of Wendell and Elizabeth Smith. He graduated in 1970 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Smith married Shelley J. Wheeler Sept. 10, 1983. He was employed at Provin Motorcycle Shop and did carpentry for Richard Blow. In 1977, he founded “Wendell H. Smith Jr. Corp.,” known today as Smith Corp., doing excavation and winter road maintenance for the Town of Chittenden. He was a member of Chittenden Fire Department and First Response, served on the Chittenden Select Board and donated his time and machinery for several Chittenden jobs. Mr. Smith enjoyed hunting, maple sugaring, working and four-wheeling. Survivors include his wife; two children Amy Kehoe, of Pittsford, Evan Smith, of Rutland; five grandchildren; two brothers Paul Smith, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Roger Smith, of Proctor; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of his life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at American Legion Post 55 in Brandon. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. For the full obituary, visit millerandketchamfuneralhome.com. .
