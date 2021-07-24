Wendell “Oty” Davison Jr. MOUNT TABOR — Wendell O. Davison Jr., 80, of Mount Tabor, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Danby, May 3, 1941, the son of Wendell O. and Nancie (Bromley) Davison. He graduated from Wallingford High School. Mr. Davison married Linda Willard on June 26, 1965. He had been a heavy equipment operator for Lawrence White Construction prior to his retirement. Mr. Davison was committed to his community. He spent 34 years on the Select Board, 32 as chairman; 65 years as a member of the Free and Accepted Masons; 62 years on the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department; deputy game warden for 35 years; and several years as chief of police and town constable. He served in the Vermont National Guard for several years. He is survived by his wife, Linda; and a sister, Lucinda Slocum, of Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marion Tifft, Dorothy Tifft and Theresa Landon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. After the service, a celebration of life will be held at the fire station in Danby. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, Box 590, North Main Street, Danby, VT 05739.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.