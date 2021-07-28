Wendell “Oty” Davison Jr. MOUNT TABOR— The graveside service for Wendell “Oty” Davison Jr., 80, who died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, was held Monday, July 26, in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Robert Greene officiated. The Army National Guard and American Legion Ralph H. Pickett Post 52 provided military honors. Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department provided an honor guard and transportation of his remains to the cemetery. Additional fire trucks from Danby, Dorset and Manchester, along with Vermont state game wardens, were present in his honor. Memorial contributions may be made to Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, Box 590, North Main Street, Danby, VT 05739. Arrangements were by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
