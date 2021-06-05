Wendell "Red" Johnson ROCHESTER — Wendell "Red" Johnson died on May 28, 2021. Red's services are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home; his full obituary can be viewed on their website at https://www.lavignefuneralhome.com/obituary-listing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 3 St. Peter St., Winooski, Vermont. His burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, Rochester, Vermont, in the Johnson family plot.
