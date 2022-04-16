Wendy L. Williams RUTLAND — Wendy L. Williams, 61, formerly of Clarendon, died April 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 5, 1961, in Rutland, the daughter of John L. and Gloria (Green) Williams. She graduated from Woodstock High School. Ms. Williams was a waitress and bartender at several area businesses, including the Red Moon Saloon, Rutland Restaurant, Countryman’s Pleasure, and Midway Diner. She also had worked at the Rutland Veterinary Clinic, Holiday Inn, and Wallingford Inn. She was an artist who enjoyed gardening, horses, cats and dogs. Survivors include her longtime companion, Bill Rantanen, of Rutland; her mother; three brothers, Clayton Williams, of Rutland Town, Troy Williams, of Fort Ann, New York, and Jay Williams, of Trapper Creek, Alaska; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Jan. 10, 2005. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation, P.O. Box 122, Greenville, NY 12083, PayPal: UnbridledTBF@gmail.com, Venmo: @UnbridledHorses Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
