Wendy Pratt RUTLAND — Wendy Pratt 10/17/1968 - 5/3/2022 We spend our lives searching for peace, Wendy has now found it. When Wendy hugged you, there was never a more genuine expression of love. Her hugs will be sorely missed by her sister, Andrea, her niece, Ashley, and her great-niece, Aisling, (and this writer) but there is comfort in knowing that Wendy is now with her mother, father and grandparents – no doubt greeted with a big hug. Rest in peace, Wendy, you will be missed.
