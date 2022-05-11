Wesley C. Burton RUTLAND — Wesley C. Burton, 13, died May 5, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rutland, July 13, 2008, son of Benjamin C. and Miranda (Schroeder) Burton. Wesley was an eighth-grade student at Rutland Middle School. He was a lacrosse goalie for the Rutland City and Rutland Town School team. Surviving are his parents, Benjamin C. and Miranda Burton, of Rutland; two brothers, Jacob Burton and Bradley Burton, both of Rutland; maternal grandparents, Harry Schroeder III and Karen Bahr, of Chittenden, Gretchen and Steve Walker, of Clarendon; paternal grandparents, Craig Burton and Renee Muscatello, of Clarendon. A celebration of life will be held will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
