Celebration of Life The Briere and Strong Families invite Family and Friends to join them at a Celebration of the Lives of Phyllis Strong Briere White, Charee Rogers Briere and S. Russell "Russ" Strong Saturday, July 8th from 1-4pm at the home of Steve and Kathy Buxton, 7 North Orwell Rd. Orwell VT. Light refreshments. Casual and informal. Please join us if you can!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.