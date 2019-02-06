Whitney Carol-Jean Hier RUTLAND — Whitney Carol-Jean Hier passed away on Jan. 28, 2019, at the age of 27. She was born on Aug. 18, 1991, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the daughter of Christopher Hier and Bethany (Lester) Fuller. Whitney attended Rutland High School. Whitney enjoyed swimming, cooking, music and scary movies. The greatest pleasure in her life was her daughter, Iris Symone. Spending time with Iris always brought the most joy to Whitney. Whitney's wonderful evil contagious laugh will be very much missed by her family. Whitney was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Robert Lester Sr., and uncle, Robert (Jamie) Lester Jr.; and her paternal grandparents Richard and Jean (Loomis) Hier. She is survived by her daughter, Iris Symone Hier, of Liverpool, NY; her father, Christopher Hier, of Rutland; her mother, Bethany (Lester) Fuller, of Liverpool, NY; her brother, Christopher Hier II, of Rutland; her grandmother, Carol Lester, of Castleton; her aunt, Lisa Leonard, of Rutland; two uncles John Hier, of Rutland, and Jason Lester, of St. Paul, MN; her cousin, Jessica Hier Coleman, of Rutland; her stepfather, Edward Scott Fuller, stepbrother Edward Luke Fuller, and stepsister Cassandra Fuller, all of Liverpool, NY; and several cousins. A wake will be held on Feb. 9, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Burial will be set at a later date. Contributions can be made in her name to Kurn Hattin Homes, P.O. Box 127, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, VT 05158.
