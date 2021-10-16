Wilbur “Bus” McIntyre ARGYLE, N.Y. — Wilbur C. “Bus” McIntyre, 89, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2021, at Slate Valley Center in Granville, New York. Born Jan. 24, 1932, in Tinmouth, Vermont, he was the son of the late John and Charity (Weatherby) McIntyre. Wilbur proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954 during the Korean War, where he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his return home, Wilbur married Florence Parker on Aug. 2, 1954. Together, they raised their family until her passing in 2013. Wilbur was a dairy farmer and ran Mac’s Clan Farm in Cossayuna, New York. Bus loved his farm and could often be found there tending to his animals. He also loved hunting and will be fondly remembered for how he assisted his neighbors by plowing driveways in the winter and helping in many other ways. In addition to his parents and his wife, Bus was predeceased by his brothers, Wilfred “Gus” and Warren McIntyre, and his sister, Claire Ricard. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gilbert and Colleen McIntyre, Tracy and Robert Wallace, and Holly and Tommy Burch; his grandchildren, Charity and Christopher Hammer, Amanda and John Gwinup, Rob and Kait Wallace, and Luke Burch; his great-granddaughters, Anja and Zoey Hammer, Abigail and Rosalinde Gwinup; his special nephews whom he raised, Martin and Lynn Farrar, and David and Karen Farrar; and his siblings, Geraldine Towsley, Minerva Baker and Marion Baird. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., following the calling hour, with Rev. Patti Girard and Pastor Robert Wallace officiating. Burial will follow the services, in Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, New York. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bill and Kathy McIntyre and Adam Liddle and his family for all their love and care. Memorial donations in Bus’s name can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, 152 East Broadway, Salem, NY 12865; or to the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
