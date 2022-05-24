Wilbur E. Raiche Sr. IRA — The graveside service for Wilbur E. Raiche Sr., 88, who died Feb. 21, 2022, was held Saturday, May 21, in Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Pastor Tim Owens, of Mission City Church, officiated. Musicians were Aaron Frost and Robert Congdon. Words of remembrance were offered by family and friends. Bearers were Michael and Rob Raiche, Brian and Jon Greene, Robert Congdon, Jordan, Jeremy and Justin Martelle. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.