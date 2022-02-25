Wilbur E. Raiche Sr. IRA — Wilbur Edward “Curt” Raiche Sr., 88, passed away on Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by family at his home in Ira. He was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Rutland, son of Joseph and Zeola (Wilbur) Raiche. Wilbur attended school in Chippenhook and graduated from Wallingford High School. He was a dairy farmer starting on the family farm in Chippenhook and moved to Tinmouth where he continued to farm for a number of years. He was one for the founding members of the Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Tinmouth School Board. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and lifelong member of the Rutland County Agricultural Society. He also helped out as a 4-H leader. When Wilbur moved on from farming, he worked at FW Whitcomb and Rutland Hospital in the maintenance department. After farming from 1955-1980, he moved to Ira with his family and continued to live there until he passed. He attended Mission City Church and had been a member of the Gideons Green Mountain Camp. His belief in his Lord and Saviour was extremely important to him and he was at peace knowing he was going to Heaven. This belief led him on a faith-based journey as a Christian. Survivors include his children, Jean Marie, Bill (Cookie), Bob (Mary Jane), Lynn (Tim), Mary (Steve), all of Ira, Nancy (Bobby), of Clarendon; and his brother, Leon (Val), of Pensacola, Florida; besides numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also blessed with 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was affectionately known as “Bompie” and Uncle Curt. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Ann (Fish) Raiche; his parents; and brother, Joe. Contributions may be made in his memory to Rutland Area Christian School (RACS), 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR), 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. There will be a graveside service in the spring. Tossing Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
