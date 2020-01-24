Wilhelmina H. Allen CHESTER — Wilhelmina H. Allen, 95, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Columbia, Connecticut, the daughter of Laurens and Dena (Frey) Holbrook. She graduated from Windham High School in Willimantic, Connecticut, and fom Cosmetology and Beauty School in Springfield, Massachusetts. On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Richard L. Allen in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mrs. Allen was employed as a parts inspector with the Stanadyne Co. in Windsor, Connecticut, for over 25 years. She and her husband were members of Tri City Riders Motorcycle Club in Connecticut and avid Airstream campers. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing puzzles. Survivors include two children, Richard Allen of New Bern, North Carolina, and Shirley Barrett of Chester; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband June 14, 2014, and 10 siblings. The memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Chester Congregational Church, Main Street, Chester, with the Rev. Susan Moody, pastor, officiating. will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to Gill Odd Fellows Home Activities Fund, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
