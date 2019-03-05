Willard D. Camp WOODSTOCK — Willard Dwight Camp, 48, died peacefully Thursday evening, February 28, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. He was born on April 7, 1970 in Hanover, NH, the fourth son of Dwight Cabot and Kathleen (Worth) Camp. Willard, known by many as “Wizz” was challenged with health complications from his early days of life. Despite his uncertain and uphill battle and with the help of many family, friends, and community members, Wizz was able to enjoy a happy and full life. His constant smile and positive attitude, along with a good amount of devilish enjoyment allowed Wizz to both enjoy those in his life and at the same time offer to all he knew, great lessons in the value of what it means to enjoy what you are blessed to have. Wizz is survived by his parents, Dwight and Kay of Woodstock, Vermont; three brothers, Jeff (Helen) of Vero Beach, Florida, Greg (Karoline) of Woodstock, and Brad of South Burlington; his loving nieces and nephews Erin, Jordan, Stefan (Kristina), Alex, Samantha, Travis, Madison, and William; great nephew Christian; and great niece Kalyna. He also leaves behind many extended family, close friends, and avid supporters that helped to make his life so rich. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock. Graveside services are being planned for this spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. Those wishing to remember Wizz are encouraged to enrich other lives by supporting Zack’s Place, P.O. Box 634, Woodstock, VT 05091, or Special Needs Support Center, 20 W. Park St., Suite 311, Lebanon, NH 03766 An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
