William A. Gould BRANDON — William A. Gould, 62, died June 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Proctor, Vermont, the son of Leon and Betty Gould. Bill grew up in Florence where he worked for several farmers as a teenager. He apprenticed at Sterns and became an accomplished butcher. Bill loved hunting, fishing and gardening. Bill was a people-person and it showed while plying his trade as a butcher, and serving on the Brandon Taxpayers Committee for a few years and then as a Brandon Selectman. Bill married the love of his life, Ginger (Benoit), on Aug. 22, 1987. Survivors include Ginger (Benoit) Gould; a son, Eric Gould and wife Kylie; a daughter, Elizabeth Gould and partner Jason McLaughlin; two brothers, Leon III of Maine and Matthew of Kentucky; four sisters, Deborah Griffen of Sudbury, Evelyn Reed of Florence, Helen Hutchins and Margie Gould, both of Brandon; nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his father, Leon A. Gould II; and brother, Jeffrey A. Gould. At Bill's request, there will be no services or calling hours. A celebration of Bill's life will be at a later date at the Gould home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
