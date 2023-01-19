William A. Higgins MOUNT HOLLY — William A. Higgins, 96, of Mount Holly, VT died January 15, 2023, at his home. A complete obituary will be printed in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 1:02 am
