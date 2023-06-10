William A. Higgins MT HOLLY — William Arnold Higgins, 96 of Mt. Holly, passed away in his sleep Jan. 15, 2023. Born July 15, 1926, he was the son of Mrs. Estelle M. Arnold and Dr. Gregory L. Higgins of Carbondale, PA.. He graduated from LaGuardia College with a degree in bookkeeping. Bill worked as a taxi driver, mechanic and golf caddy before joining the Army Air Corps in 1946 where he became airplane crew chief and B29 specialist in the Philippines during WWII. On September 1, 1948 Bill married Viola Virgina Maki, and they stayed together for 75 years, until his last day. Hired in 1954 by Burt Millwork Corp as bookkeeper, he moved up the ranks to General Manager and eventually became a partner in the firm. In 1980 he retired and moved with his wife into their home in Mt. Holly -- designed by Viola and built by their neighbors, Carl and Henny Parsells. Bill's main passion was golf -- after retirement and his move to Vermont he joined the Fox Run Golf Course Senior League and played several times a week. He eventually earned two Hole-In-One plaques that still hang in the clubhouse today. He also loved to fish and hunt and enthusiastically kept at it until an advanced age. Bill is survived by his wife, Viola. Together they raised 6 children,Thomas Higgins (Nancy) of Wingdale, N.Y., Jean Marie Brinegar (deceased 2008), Katrin Tazza (Thomas) of Washington Depot, CT, Bethany Higgins Thompson of Easton, Maryland, Gregory Higgins of Mt. Holly, VT and Terri Jo Higgins of Silver City, NM. He is grandfather to 8 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 5 great grandchildren. The interment will take place on Sat., June 17, 2023 @ 1 pm in Maple Grove Cemetery, East Wallingford, VT. Following the interment a memorial service will be held at the Village Baptist Church in Belmont. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
