William Alden Faber BRANDON — William Alden Faber, age 90, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Brandon, Vermont. Mr. Faber was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on June 22, 1930. He was the son of John and Florence (Grenelle) Faber. He was a 1953 graduate of Princeton University with a degree in economics. William Faber served two years in the United States Marine Corps, as an artillery officer in the Pacific. Following his honorable discharge, he entered the resort hotel business and was employed for 16 years with conservationist Laurance S. Rockefeller’s resort development and operating company. Rockresorts Inc., and became the executive vice president, secretary and treasurer of Rockresorts. He also served as vice president and general manager of Caneel Bay Plantation Inc., executive vice president of Little Dix Bay Hotel Corp., resident manager of Dorado Beach Hotel Corp., executive vice president of Olohana Corp., executive vice president of Fountain Valley Corp., and treasurer of Grand Teton Lodge Co. He was also treasurer of the Caribbean area Chaines des Rotisseurs, a member of the Board of Food Consultants of Hotel World Review and an editorial contributor to Hotel Management magazine. In 1973, he founded Resorts Management Inc., which developed, managed and/or marketed resort properties from France to French Polynesia, with concentration in the Caribbean, and was its president until his retirement in 1998. During retirement, he and his wife, Sally Gelhaar Faber, acquired, restored and managed Land’s End, a 19th century family compound of four cottages on Lake George, within the Adirondack Park, and made them available for others to rent as a means for funding the restoration and subsequent preservation. Preservation of the natural beauty of the Land’s End environment coupled with the ability for others to enjoy this environment recreationally, were goals of their ownership. He leaves behind two children, Jeffrey Reid Faber of Rutland and Linda Colburn Faber Thorsen of Palm Springs, Florida; six grandchildren, Christopher William Faber, Ryan Reid Faber, Elaine Marie Hennedy, Jessica Ann Hennedy, Matthew Charles Hennedy and Alden Danielle Grober. He was predeceased by his wife, Sally Gelhaar; and a daughter, Susan Grenelle Faber Gober. Respecting his wishes, funeral services will be private. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.