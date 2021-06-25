William B. Center Jr. NORTH CLARENDON — William B. Center Jr., 87, a resident of North Clarendon, Vermont, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. when the family will be in attendance. Burial will take place in the family lot in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
